Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Three held for cheating finance firm dealers of lakhs

Unawalla, a former dealer with the finance company, used the login ID and password of these dealers to create open market virtual cards on the names of fake customers and made purchases from them on loan, cheating the company to the tune of Rs 18.18 lakh, he said. The police have arrested Unawala and his associates Ansar Anis Towelwala and Dipen Somiya, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:39 IST
Maha: Three held for cheating finance firm dealers of lakhs

Three persons, including a former dealer with a finance firm, were arrested from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating the company's authorised dealers of over Rs 18 lakh, police said on Thursday. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered the arrested accused at the Wagle Estate police station, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Crime Unit I said.

The main accused Altamash Unawalla (27), a resident of Mumbra, had hacked the details of registered dealers of the finance firm from Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar, between August and October this year, the official said. Unawalla, a former dealer with the finance company, used the login ID and password of these dealers to create open market virtual cards on the names of fake customers and made purchases from them on loan, cheating the company to the tune of Rs 18.18 lakh, he said.

The police have arrested Unawala and his associates Ansar Anis Towelwala and Dipen Somiya, the official said. During the probe, at least 30 mobile phones worth Rs 7,13,849 were recovered from the arrested accused, he added.

PTI COR ARU ARU.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

Ethiopias prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned its half-million residents to stay indoors an...

Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri

One man who made the ball meditate on his feet, said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020