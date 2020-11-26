NIA says doesn't have Swamy's straw, sipper; he files new plea

The NIA on Thursday told a court here that it had not taken a straw and sipper from Stan Swamy at the time of his arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links' case, following which the activist filed an application seeking winter clothes and a straw and sipper. The special NIA court rejected Swamy's earlier application seeking straw and sipper.

Hence, he made a fresh application for these items to be allowed to him in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is currently lodged following his arrest in September this year. The court then asked for a report from the prison on December 4.