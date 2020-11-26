Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt orders sealing of 275 illegal stone crushing units

The Odisha government has ordered the sealing of 275 illegal stone crushing units in Jajpur district to bring to a halt the process of illegal mining of minor minerals, offical sources said on Thursday.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:08 IST
Odisha govt orders sealing of 275 illegal stone crushing units

The Odisha government has ordered the sealing of 275 illegal stone crushing units in Jajpur district to bring to a halt the process of illegal mining of minor minerals, offical sources said on Thursday. The action was taken against the illegal stone crushing units for illegal exploration and smuggling of minor minerals and loss of cores of rupees to the state exchequer, said an official.

District collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has constituted a team of officials from the police, tehsil and forest and other departments which will shut the stone crushing units within 15 days and stop the illegal excavation and transportation, primarily blackstone. He also asked the district superintendent of police to provide sufficient force for the operation and also keep a strict vigil on resurfacing of new illegal stone crushers and close those outside the listed 275 illegal crushers which are ordered to be shut.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid COVID-19 tests provide lifeline for London orchestra

Maxine Kwok, a violinist in Londons oldest symphony orchestra, is delighted that rehearsals have resumed thanks to a rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test that gives the musicians the confidence to work together again.It was so difficult not to pla...

'Love jihad' funded by foreign countries, conspiracy against India, says MP Minister

Amid the uproar over love jihad, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Arvind Bhadoria on Thursday said love jihad and religious conversions were being funded by foreign countries and termed it a conspiracy against India. Love-Jihad and religious...

Two held for fraud on pretext of installation of telecom tower in Noida

Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for alleged fraud with a man by falsely promising him financial benefits by installation of a telecom network tower on his property, police said. The accused, including a woman, were held near Sect...

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020