Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held for fraud on pretext of installation of telecom tower in Noida

Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for alleged fraud with a man by falsely promising him financial benefits by installation of a telecom network tower on his property, police said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:30 IST
Two held for fraud on pretext of installation of telecom tower in Noida

Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for alleged fraud with a man by falsely promising him financial benefits by installation of a telecom network tower on his property, police said. The accused, including a woman, were held near Sector 82 by a joint team of officials from the Cyber Cell and Phase 2 police station, they said.

Those held have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Sumit Gupta and Delhi-based Aarti Chand, a police spokesperson said. “A complaint was lodged on Tuesday by a man, who lives in Bhangel village in Noida, that the duo had duped him of over Rs 1 lakh on pretext of getting a telecom tower installed on his property, assuring him monetary benefits in rental from the private company that would install the tower,” the spokesperson said.

However, soon it emerged that Gupta and Chand had duped him, leading the victim to approach the police after which an FIR was registered at Phase 2 police station, the official said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karan Johar issues clarification to Madhur Bhandarkar on title 'Bollywood Lives'

In the latest development to the tussle between filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar over the title Bollywood Wives, the former on Thursday penned a letter to the latter clarifying the title of his Netflix series. The Kuch Kuch Hota...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...

Haryana Police handled situation with ‘great restraint’, says DGP as farmers push towards Delhi

The Haryana Police acted with great restraint against Punjab-based farmers who broke barricades during their Delhi Chalo march to ensure law and order, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Thursday. The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers w...

Vested interests taking legal route to stall development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged legal professionals to suggest ways to defeat attempts made by vested interests to stall developmental projects by resorting to legal tactics. Speaking at an online national sym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020