Rajasthan: 25 tehsils of six districts declared as drought-affected

The Rajasthan government on Thursday declared 25 tehsils of six districts as drought-affected. According to an order of the Department of Disaster Management Assistance and Civil Protection, 13 tehsils of six districts of the state were declared as severely drought-affected and 12 tehsils as moderately drought-affected.

Sheo and Gadra Road tehsils of Barmer district, Lunkaransar and Pungal tehsils of Bikaner, Asnavar of Jhalawar, Gangadhar, Sunel, Pidwa, Dag, Raipur and Pachpahar tehsils, Pali tehsil of Pali and Choti Sadri tehsil of Pratapgarh have been declared as severely drought-affected. On the other hand, Ramsar and Chauhatan Tehsils of Barmer, Bikaner, Nokha, Kolayat, Chhattisgarh and Sridungargarh, Bikaner, Fatehgarh, Pokaran and Bhaniyana of Jaisalmer, Bakani Tehsil of Jhalawar and Sumerpur Tehsil of Pali have been declared as moderately-affected.

Villages in the affected tehsils have been declared drought-hit for the next six months, according to the order..