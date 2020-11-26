Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects bail pleas of Azam Khan, his son in forgery case

A bench of Justice Suneet Kumar denied bail to the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, Azam Khan, and his son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan saying that granting bail to them at this juncture will not be in the public interest. The court also feared that on being enlarged on bail, they may try to influence witnesses in the case.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:12 IST
HC rejects bail pleas of Azam Khan, his son in forgery case

The Allahabad High court on Thursday denied bail to senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his disqualified UP MLA son, arrested in a case of cheating and forgery for fraudulently obtaining a fake PAN card for the latter. A bench of Justice Suneet Kumar denied bail to the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, Azam Khan, and his son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan saying that granting bail to them at this juncture will not be in the public interest.

The court also feared that on being enlarged on bail, they may try to influence witnesses in the case. "Having regard to the position and status of the accused persons, the repetition of the offences and the pervasive influence that applicants exercise in various departments of the State, there is a reasonable apprehension of the witnesses being influenced and danger to the course of justice being thwarted,” said the bench “Accordingly, in the circumstances, the grant of bail at this stage would not be in the public interest,” said the bench.

The bench asked the father-son duo to seek bail after the witnesses in the case are examined by the trial court. While dismissing the duo’s bail plea, the court also dwelt upon the seriousness of the charges against them.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Belarusian medallist, facing crackdown at home, clings to Olympic comeback dreamDecathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows that reaching the Olympics is seldom an adversity-free path, but the po...

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

4 more COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases recorded in Chandigarh in a day

Four more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed Chandigarhs death toll to 270 on Thursday, while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,051. According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now.A total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020