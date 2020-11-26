SC dismisses Skoda Volkswagen's plea to quash FIR for alleged use of emission cheat device in car

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the alleged use of cheat device in its diesel cars by the company to manipulate emission norms, saying that the power of quashing a criminal case should be exercised “very sparingly” and in the “rarest of rare cases”. A 'cheat' or 'defeat device' is a software installed in auto engines to manipulate pollution emission tests. Volkswagen was accused of malpractice globally a few years ago. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian rejected the plea by the German car maker and said that the courts should not “thwart” any criminal investigation unless it was sure that no cognizable offence has been committed.

“The law is well settled that courts would not thwart any investigation. It is only in cases where no cognizable offence or offence of any kind is disclosed in the first information report that the court will not permit an investigation to go on. As cautioned by this court …, the power of quashing should be exercised very sparingly and with circumspection and that too in the rarest of rare cases. “While examining a complaint, the quashing of which is sought, the Court cannot embark upon an enquiry as to the reliability or genuineness or otherwise of the allegations made in the FIR or in the complaint,” the judgement said. Justice Ramasubramanian, writing the judgement, rejected the contention of the car maker that the UP Police cannot investigate the case as the key issue of the FIR was also sub-judice before the top court in civil appeals arising out of the National Green Tribunal's order in which a fine of Rs 500 crore was imposed on it. “The order of the NGT, passed on the applications filed by certain individuals not claiming as purchasers of vehicles, cannot be taken as an impediment for an individual who purchased cars from the manufacturers, to lodge a complaint, if he has actually suffered on account of any representation made by the manufacturers,” the judgement said.

An FIR was lodged at Gautam Budh Nagar by a person against the firm on July 10, 2020, alleging he had bought seven Audi Brand cars from an authorized dealer and at the time of purchase, he got it clarified from the company that it had not installed any cheat device in the vehicles sold in India. The FIR alleged that the authorities in India have found out a higher emission of NOx in cars and hence, the complainant was cheating. Refusing to quash the FIR, the bench said, “We are unable to agree with the contention of the Senior Counsel for the petitioner that the substratum of the police complaint is something that is already the subject matter of adjudication before this court in the appeals arising out of the order of the NGT. “As a matter of fact, the High Court has been fair to the petitioner, by granting protection against arrest till the filing of the report (charge sheet)… We do not think that the petitioner can ask for anything more.” The bench, in its order dealt with the history of the cheat device and said that European Union woke up way back in 2007 to the reality of car makers installing a software that manipulates exhaust emissions, depending upon whether the car ran on a test stand or on the road.

The Automotive Research Association of India, a research institution of the automotive industry, had issued a notice to the Skoda Auto India Private Limited on November 04, 2015 asking them to show cause on alleged use of cheat devices in its cars. The apex court passed the order on the appeal filed by Skoda against the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the FIR. The high court had said that whether a cheat device was installed in the vehicles is a matter of investigation and it cannot be interfered with by the court on an erroneous interpretation of the interim order of the top court.

The top court had earlier restrained the Centre from taking any "coercive" step against the company for non-submission of Rs 500 crore fine imposed by the NGT for damaging the environment through use of "cheat device" in its diesel cars in India. The green panel had directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months with the Central Pollution Control Board. The NGT had enhanced the compensation amount of Rs 171.34 crore, which was recommended by a NGT-appointed committee, to Rs 500 crore as a means of "creating deterrence". The automaker, however, had said that it did not violate the BS-IV norms and that the test results were based on "on road testings" for which there were no prescribed standards. Volkswagen India had in December 2015 announced the recall of 3,23,700 lakh vehicles in India to fix the emission software after ARAI conducted tests on some models and found that their on-road emissions were 1.1 times to 2.6 times higher than the applicable BS-IV norms.

It had admitted to the use of 'defeat devices' in 11 million diesel engine cars sold in the US, Europe and other global markets to manipulate emission test results. After the tests by ARAI, Volkswagen India had undertaken to rejig the software by recalling around 3.23 lakh vehicles fitted with EA 189 diesel engines which were in alleged violation of emission norms. The company, however, had said that the recall in India was purely voluntary in nature as it did not face any charges regarding violating emission norms in India, unlike in the US..