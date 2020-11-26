Armenia appoints Kerobyan new economy minister in government reshuffle
Kerobyan will replace Tigran Khachatryan who resigned this week as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was in process of changing around 80% of his cabinet. Armenia's government came under pressure from protesters demanding Pashinyan to quit over the Russia-brokered deal that envisaged handing over swathes of territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan.Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:48 IST
Armenian businessman Vahan Kerobyan was appointed economy minister on Thursday in a government reshuffle prompted by street protests over a ceasefire deal that ended the heaviest fighting in decades in Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Kerobyan will replace Tigran Khachatryan who resigned this week as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was in process of changing around 80% of his cabinet.
Armenia's government came under pressure from protesters demanding Pashinyan to quit over the Russia-brokered deal that envisaged handing over swathes of territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has rejected calls to resign and last week presented a six-month action plan designed to ensure Armenia's stability.
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenians
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Armenian