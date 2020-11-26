Left Menu
Minor among 3 held for cheating top police officials online

The arrests were made based on digital evidence gathered after investigation by the Cyber wing police. The boy, a minor, created fake accounts of senior police officers in the ranks of IGP and DGP in Kerala and sent requests to their friends asking for money under the pretext of seeking donations for humanitarian work, a senior police official said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:54 IST
Three people, including a boy, were arrested by the Kerala police from Rajasthan on Thursday for allegedly duping several people by using fake social media profiles of IPS officers and collecting money under the pretext of humanitarian work, police said. The arrests were made based on digital evidence gathered after investigation by the Cyber wing police.

The boy, a minor, created fake accounts of senior police officers in the ranks of IGP and DGP in Kerala and sent requests to their friends asking for money under the pretext of seeking donations for humanitarian work, a senior police official said. "The duo was apprehended from Rajasthan after we gathered digital evidence against them. They used only the internet to commit the crime. We used geo-mapping with the help of the service providers to gather information on the location of the accused," he said.

