Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez flags litigation cost as topmost hurdle in access to justice; hails judiciary, bar for working during pandemic

He expressed happiness over the functioning of the apex court amid the pandemic, using technological solutions like video-conferencing and e-filing. The law minister, while hailing the judiciary for hearing over 49 lakh cases digitally during the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, expressed dismay over the growing criticism, especially of the top court for its judgements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:56 IST
Prez flags litigation cost as topmost hurdle in access to justice; hails judiciary, bar for working during pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said cost of litigation is the "topmost" hurdle in improving "access to justice for all" and joined Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in hailing the efforts of the judiciary and the bar for not letting the coronavirus pandemic come in the way of fulfilling the duty of securing justice for citizens. Two separate virtual events were organised by the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Bar Association to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Speaking at the function organised by the top court, Kovind said that the cost involved in litigation was the "topmost" hurdle in improving "access to justice for all". He expressed happiness over the functioning of the apex court amid the pandemic, using technological solutions like video-conferencing and e-filing.

The law minister, while hailing the judiciary for hearing over 49 lakh cases digitally during the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, expressed dismay over the growing criticism, especially of the top court for its judgements. He said unleashing of criticism of the Supreme Court for its judicial functions and use of expressions like "judicial barbarism" in criticising judgements or orders were unacceptable. "There may be shortcomings, but we need to be proud of our judiciary as it has held the hands of the poor and the underprivileged... Of late, there has been a disturbing trend. Some people have a view as to how a particular case filed the judgement should be. Then there are narratives in newspapers and campaigns in social media as to what kind of judgement should have come.

"Very gently I must comment today that expressions like judicial barbarism are totally unacceptable. Regardless of the stature of those who mentioned these things about our judiciary," Prasad said. Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in his addresses at both the functions, underlined the challenges faced by the judiciary during the pandemic and said that India's top court has fared much better than many other supreme courts of other countries.

Justice Bobde said that nothing is conferred as right of freedom of speech in "absolute and untrammelled terms" and the framers of the Constitution have struck a resilient balance between liberty and the rights and conditions on which the states can deny it. "The judiciary has been entrusted with the balancing of the interest of the state and freedom granted by the Constitution to the people," he said, adding "It has to the large extent operated on the wisdom of the old saying while balancing rights that your right to swing your arms end where my nose begins." He said that the restrictions on freedom of speech are in the interest of reputation of individuals and institutions.

The CJI said the judiciary has worked hard through the pandemic and its commitment to ensuring that access of justice is maintained to all the citizens. He said the courts have faced some unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and the choice was very clear -- either to switch to virtual conferencing or to shut down the courts completely.

The court had to deal with difficult situations pertaining to migrants, woeful situations of dead bodies of dying men and women....etc, he said. "The decision was taken to simply release prisoners, even those undergoing incarceration in detention centres in Assam. The hearings of video conferencing have given rise to a new issue of inequalities and these are extremely difficult to deal with," he said.

The Law minister referred to statistics about number of cases heard digitally by courts and said that Supreme Court has either heard or disposed of close to 30,000 cases digitally. "But in spite of all these challenges, let me today compliment the judiciary as a whole. I would wish to share some statistics. This is as of October 2020... The Supreme Court has heard and disposed of or in the process of hearing close to 30,000 cases digitally. The high courts have heard 13.74 lakh cases digitally and the district courts have heard 35.93 lakh digitally. This has been a digital profile of hearing of cases," Prasad said.

He said that nine virtual courts have been set all over the country to hear traffic violation cases and they have disposed of 31 lakh cases and also raised fines. Attorney General K K Venugopal suggested that there should be four intermediate courts of appeal with 15 judges each in the four corners of the country for ensuring access to justice by all.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal stressed on the need to fill up vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and to deal with the problem of huge pendency of cases, saying collective effort was needed to see that the justice delivery system is able to "wipe every tear from every eye". Venugopal said as per national judicial data grid, around 3.61 crore cases are pending as on today in courts across the country and the "extremely sad" part is that around 4.29 lakh cases are pending for over 30 years.

Besides Venugopal, Bobde, Prasad and others including several judges of the apex court, SCBA president Dushyant Dave and lawyers were present at the virtual programme of the bar association..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020