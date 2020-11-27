Government has given Army free hand to counter PLA across LAC: Rajnath Singh

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government has given a free hand to the armed forces to counter any changes on the Line of Actual Control with China with full force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:43 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government has given a free hand to the armed forces to counter any changes on the Line of Actual Control with China with full force. "Our government has given a free hand to the armed forces to counter any changes across the LAC with China with full force. The Indian Army did exactly that in Galwan valley. With courage they countered the PLA's soldiers and forced them to move back," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister, however, accepted that India has "perceptional difference" with China, and added that despite those differences, both countries follow agreements and protocols while patrolling on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "It is a fact that India has a perceptional difference between China. Despite this, there are some agreements, protocols that armies of the two countries follow while patrolling the LAC," said Singh in a tweet.

"I want to assure everyone that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, there will be no compromise on India's border, self-respect and sovereignty," he added. On the stand-off with China, Rajnath Singh said, "Talks have continued, and we will continue to have a dialogue to resolve border stand-off with China. But I believe countries should not be expansionist."

The Defence Minister further emphasised on indigenous solutions to fulfill the country's defence and security requirements. "Another big reform we have done is to strengthen the security infrastructure of this country. That is under 'Make in India' we are emphasising on indigenous solutions to fulfill our defence and security requirements," he said.

"Under 'Make in India', we are giving an open invitation to defence manufacturers to do manufacturing in this country. We want equipments and platforms made here to meet India's security needs as well as the needs of friendly countries," he added. Rajnath Singh further said, "In order to promote defence manufacturing in India, our government has released a negative list of more than 100 items under which we will manufacture those equipments and platforms in India instead of importing them in this country."

The Defence Minister further said that the comprehensive and integrated approach regarding national security has seen a lot of positive results. "There is a need to keep upgrading any good system related to your security at the time of changing and changing requirements. This is why it is not 'This is the End' for us but 'We will always go on'," he added. (ANI)

