Telangana Police arrests SI for demanding bribe

A Sub-Inspector of Telangana Police posted at Hyderabad's Kamareddy police station was arrested on Thursday on allegations of corruption.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:45 IST
SI T Govind has been arrested by Telangana Police for demanding bribe. Image Credit: ANI

A Sub-Inspector of Telangana Police posted at Hyderabad's Kamareddy police station was arrested on Thursday on allegations of corruption. As part of investigation of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on a case registered on November 19 against Inspector I Jagadish and others, searches were conducted on Thursday at the residence of Sub-Inspector T Govind.

Telangana Police said that Jagadish demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh through oneM Sujay who is a resident of Kamareddy for releasing Bathula Sudhakar from police custody on bail in a case registered under the Telangana State Gaming Act. The case was registered against Sudhakar on November 8. Sudhakar was released on the same day. On November 10, Govind demanded an amount of Rs 20,000 to see that sureties from Sudhakar are accepted.

The accused officer Govind is being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for Special Police establishment (SPE) and ACB cases, Karimnagar, police said. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

