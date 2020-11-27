Left Menu
Income-tax searches underway at 10 locations in Chennai

Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:29 IST
Income-tax searches underway at 10 locations in Chennai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai. More than 50 officers are involved in the inquiry, sources said.

According to sources, the searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion." However, the department official says basic information will be released after 12 PM and release from Delhi Headquarter. (ANI)

