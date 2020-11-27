Income-tax searches underway at 10 locations in Chennai
Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai. More than 50 officers are involved in the inquiry, sources said.
According to sources, the searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion." However, the department official says basic information will be released after 12 PM and release from Delhi Headquarter. (ANI)