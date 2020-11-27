Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary's PM Orban rules out compromise in EU budget standoff

Hungary's position on a veto of the European Union's budget and recovery fund is "rock-solid", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding he did not want to seek a compromise on the rule of law issue. Orban spoke on state radio a day after Hungary and Poland said the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty, digging in their heels after vetoing the EU budget and a coronavirus recovery fund earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:17 IST
Hungary's PM Orban rules out compromise in EU budget standoff

Hungary's position on a veto of the European Union's budget and recovery fund is "rock-solid", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding he did not want to seek a compromise on the rule of law issue.

Orban spoke on state radio a day after Hungary and Poland said the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty, digging in their heels after vetoing the EU budget and a coronavirus recovery fund earlier this month. The EU is investigating the nationalist governments of the two Central European countries for undermining the independence of their judiciaries and media and had sought to attach conditions to the disbursement of EU cash.

Poland and Hungary responded by blocking 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19. Orban said on Friday the votes of Hungary and Poland were essential for the EU's recovery fund and the budget. He said linking political debates to economic questions was not a legal issue, but a political decision of a few EU members and the European Parliament.

"Our position is rock-solid, theirs is only a political will," Orban said. "Theirs can be changed, ours cannot. I do not want a compromise." A senior EU diplomat said on Thursday that EU member states and European lawmakers had no appetite to re-negotiate the condition linking money to respect for democratic principles.

"With their statement, Poland and Hungary are moving deeper and deeper into isolation," the diplomat said. Poland and Hungary would receive some of the highest amounts per capita from the EU.

In a decade in power, Orban has used public spending to build a loyal business elite which includes some members of his family and closest friends, partly using billions of euros worth of state and EU funds.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-How attempts to unify Ethiopia may be deepening its divides, say analysts

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political slogan is medemer - or coming together. But some analysts say reforms meant to unify Ethiopia have inflamed simmering ethnic and political divisions and risk unravelling Africas second most pop...

This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIBusinessWire India Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases. The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ke...

PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about one nation, one election should a...

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020