More than 79,000 Central Reserve Police force (CPRF) personnel and their family members have pledged to donate their organs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:20 IST
Over 79,000 CRPF personnel pledge to donate organs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 79,000 Central Reserve Police force (CPRF) personnel and their family members have pledged to donate their organs. The paramilitary force has joined hands with AIIMS' Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO) for a massive organ donation campaign- 'eSanjeevani', which started on the National Organs Donation Day in August this year and ends on November 27, according to a statement by the CRPF.

The force personnel had earlier joined the Cyclothon to raise nationwide awareness about organ donation on November 22. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of CRPF and ORBO that had led to such a significant increase in the number of organ donations in a brief period.

Dr Aarti Vij, Head, ORBO, underlined that the campaign targeted the problem by creating awareness, dispelling fears and attesting the acceptability of organ donation as a norm. Several webinars, seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns were conducted to encourage the voluntary participation of CRPF personnel for the humane cause. In this campaign, the personnel could pledge a donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine, and blood vessels. (ANI)

