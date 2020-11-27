Left Menu
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers' protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement "one nation, one behaviour", apparently taking a jibe his suggestion for "one nation, one election".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:06 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farmers' issues, asks PM to implement 'one nation, one behaviour'
Farmers gathered at Shambhu border near Ambala on Thursday, to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers' protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement "one nation, one behaviour", apparently taking a jibe his suggestion for "one nation, one election". "To suppress the voice of farmers- they are being drenched in water, roads are being dug up to stop them. But the government is not ready to show them and tell them where it is written that they have the legal right of MSP. The Prime Minister, who is concerned about one country, one election, should implement one nation, one behaviour," read the Congress leader's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre's farm laws. Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a single voters' list for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local polls and reiterated the need for "one nation, one election" in the country. "One nation, one election isn't just a matter of debate, this is the need for India. Elections are held at different places every few months, the effect it has on development work is known to all. This issue needs to be studied and presiding officers can be guiding force for it," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

