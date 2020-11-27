Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police officer at Vancouver airport to face questioning in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

As evidence, Meng's lawyers have pointed out that the RCMP could have arrested Meng on the plane but instead chose to allow the CBSA to conduct an investigation first. Ross Lundie, a sergeant with the RCMP based at Vancouver International Airport, testified on Thursday that he pushed back against an initial police plan to apprehend Meng on the plane, stating that plane arrests are "not something we do...

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:31 IST
Police officer at Vancouver airport to face questioning in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

A police officer stationed at Vancouver's airport who rejected a plan to arrest Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on the plane she arrived on two years ago will face more questioning from Meng's lawyers on Friday.

Meng, 48, was arrested on a U.S. warrant on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting the extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver.

She was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 following a three-hour examination by Canadian border officials. The interrogation has become a flashpoint in the case to extradite her to the United States. Prosecutors have argued that Meng's investigation and arrest followed standard procedures.

Her lawyers allege that Canadian and U.S. authorities conspired to use the additional investigative powers of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present before her arrest. They further claim that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) passed on the identifying details of Meng's electronic devices to U.S. authorities, in violation of her civil rights. As evidence, Meng's lawyers have pointed out that the RCMP could have arrested Meng on the plane but instead chose to allow the CBSA to conduct an investigation first.

Ross Lundie, a sergeant with the RCMP based at Vancouver International Airport, testified on Thursday that he pushed back against an initial police plan to apprehend Meng on the plane, stating that plane arrests are "not something we do... unless there's an immediate safety risk." Lundie said he suggested on the morning of Meng's arrest that CBSA conduct their examination of Meng first, recognizing that she was a foreign national.

He also testified on Thursday to receiving several calls from officials with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, asking for status updates on Meng's detainment. Diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing have deteriorated since Meng’s arrest. China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges days later.

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up in April 2021.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...

Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Lawmakers in Taiwan got into a fist fight and threw pig guts at each other Friday over a soon-to-be enacted policy that would allow imports of US pork and beef. Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to l...

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in this southern Israeli coastal city in memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the Pakistani perpetrators of the carnage be brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020