HC permits custodial interrogation of Vijayawada hospital MD in fire case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has permitted custodial interrogation of Dr P Ramesh Babu, the Managing Director of a hospital in Vijaywada, from November 30 to December 2 in connection with a case related to the fire incident at a Covid care facility being run by the hospital.

The High Court issued the order after hearing arguments from all sides on a plea filed by the public prosecutor seeking permission for the custodial interrogation of Ramesh Hospital MD Dr P Ramesh Babu in the matter.

As many as 11 persons died and over 20 others were injured after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 care center being run by the Ramesh Hospital at Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada on August 9. (ANI)