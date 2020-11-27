Left Menu
Search on to locate missing pilot of Navy's MiG-29K trainer jet that crashed over Arabian Sea

Search is underway to locate the pilot, who went missing after a MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy was lost over Arabian sea on Thursday, Navy spokesperson said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:00 IST
Search on to locate missing pilot of Navy's MiG-29K trainer jet that crashed over Arabian Sea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Search is underway to locate the pilot, who went missing after a MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy was lost over Arabian sea on Thursday, Navy spokesperson said. Another pilot, who went missing after the incident has been found. The Navy said that search is being carried out for the missing pilot by air and surface units.

"MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot safely recovered, search for the second pilot Cdr Nishant Singh, by air and surface units is in progress. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy spokesperson said in a tweet. The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. (ANI)

