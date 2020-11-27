Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests Surat BJP leader in PMLA case linked to fudged newspaper circulation data

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Surat-based BJP leader in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and fudging of circulation figures of his two dailies published in Gujarati and English, the central probe agency said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:40 IST
ED arrests Surat BJP leader in PMLA case linked to fudged newspaper circulation data
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Surat-based BJP leader in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and fudging of circulation figures of his two dailies published in Gujarati and English, the central probe agency said on Friday. It said PVS Sarma, director of Sanket Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested on Thursday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case "related to cheating and forgery".

A court in Ahmedabad sent him to ED custody till December 2, it said. The agency said it booked Sarma, his media company and others after studying a Gujarat Police FIR that was filed against him by the Income-tax department.

Sanket Media Pvt Ltd, it said, prints and publishes 'Satyam Times' newspaper in Gujarati and English. Probe found, the ED said in a statement, that "though the circulation of the newspapers was shown at 23,500 and 6,000-6,300 copies daily for the Gujarati and English editions respectively, actual circulation was only around 300-600 and 0-290." "Inflated figures of circulation were shown to attract more advertising agencies including the Directorate of Advertisement and Visual Publicity (DAVP) and other private advertising companies to publish their advertisements in the said newspaper," it claimed. The ED said Sarma, using his media company, has "indulged in conspiracy and cheated the government and private advertising companies and, by doing so, had received Rs 2.70 crore towards advertisement". "For this purpose, bogus purchase of raw materials was shown by making false entries in the books of accounts from bogus companies and by creating bogus documents and making its usage as true," the ED said.

The Income-tax department had raided the premises of Sarma in October on charges of alleged tax evasion. Prior to this action, Sarma had alleged that some I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering during the demonetisation exercise in 2016.

Upset over the action, Sarma sat on the road near his apartment as a mark of protest. "I have nothing to hide. Officials are searching my house. They are scared and trying to intimidate me so that I don't disclose names of erring I-T officers and others who were involved in the scam. I have proof and I will disclose it soon," Sarma had told reporters.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's general deportation stop to Syria ought not to apply to criminals - Interior minister

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to exclude criminal offenders from Syria from a general stop of deportations that applies to the war torn country, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Friday. Seehofer aims to replace the exi...

Hungarian experts to visit Russia to speed vaccine approval

Russia will allow Hungarian doctors and medical experts to observe the manufacturing process and laboratory tests for its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday. Szijjarto told a joint ...

Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with police

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border following permission by Delhi Police to hold peaceful protests at the citys Burari ...

Indian economy contracts 7.5 pc in Q2

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on FridayThe gross domestic product GDP had expanded by 4.4 per cent in the corresponding July-Septemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020