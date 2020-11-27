Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSA Doval calls on Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa, discusses bilateral ties with defence secretary

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and also met with the country's defence secretary to further advance the "valuable" bilateral cooperation which contributes to peace and security in the region.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:50 IST
NSA Doval calls on Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa, discusses bilateral ties with defence secretary

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and also met with the country's defence secretary to further advance the "valuable" bilateral cooperation which contributes to peace and security in the region. Doval arrived here on Friday for trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Sri Lanka will host the fourth national security advisor trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and Maldives on Friday and Saturday. The meeting is to take place after six years - the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014. "NSA Ajit Doval called on PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. NSA conveyed greetings from PM@narendramodi and recalled the contribution of the successful Virtual Bilateral Summit between the two leaders to progress in bilateral cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet.

Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the summit in September, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and with a focus on further expanding cooperation in key areas. "An opportunity has come to begin a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka ties after your party's electoral victory. People from both the countries are looking at us with new hope and expectations," Modi had said.

Doval also met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major Gen (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne and they agreed on several steps to further strengthen the "valuable" cooperation between the two countries which also contributes to peace and security in the region. "NSA Ajit Doval met Major Gen(Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Defence Secretary of SriLanka & discussed matters pertaining to the growing defence and security partnership between the two countries," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in another tweet.

Doval was accorded a warm welcome by Army Commander Lt Gen Silva Shavendra on his arrival in Colombo. Doval and Maldivian defence minister Maria Didi are expected to lead their respective delegations to the trilateral meeting.

There will be observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles at the meeting, the Sri Lankan military said. The high-level engagement that covers a wide range of subjects is designed to initiate collective action on maritime security including maritime domain awareness, legal regimes, train in search and rescue, maritime pollution response, information sharing, curbing piracy drugs arms and contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. "The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a statement.

This would be Doval’s second official visit to Sri Lanka this year. In January, Doval visited the island nation and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since COVID outbreak: Save the Children

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report. Rel...

JK Police disallow press conference at Mehbooba Mufti's residence, deny claims of house arrest

Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she claimed she was ...

West Bengal MLA quits TMC, joins BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengals ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a new political era in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision.&#160; He joined the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020