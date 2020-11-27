Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai teen detained for cyber crime at coffee shop chain

The cyber unit of Mumbai Crime Branch detained a 17-year-old boy who allegedly hacked into the computer network of a coffee shop chain and transferred money into the gift card of his friend for fun, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:30 IST
Mumbai teen detained for cyber crime at coffee shop chain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cyber unit of Mumbai Crime Branch detained a 17-year-old boy who allegedly hacked into the computer network of a coffee shop chain and transferred money into the gift card of his friend for fun, an official said on Friday. The teen is a brilliant student and was currently pursuing chartered accountancy, he said.

"On the coffee shop chain's complaint, we registered a case under IPC and IT Act on September 28. Technical inputs and CCTV clips helped us zero in on the 17-year-old boy. He has told us he committed the act to impress his friends and for fun. The teen has said he was inspired by Youtube videos," he added. The boy was presented before a juvenile board which released him on a bond of good behaviour and asked him to get counseled by an NGO for a period of two years, the official said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trumps pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020