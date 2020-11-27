Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist
Iran's foreign minister said Iran's arch-enemy Israel was likely to have been involved in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, although he offered no evidence. "This cowardice - with serious indications of Israeli role -shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. The Pentagon also declined to comment.Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:20 IST
Iran's foreign minister said Iran's arch-enemy Israel was likely to have been involved in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, although he offered no evidence.
"This cowardice - with serious indications of Israeli role -shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "Iran calls on int'l community - and especially EU - to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office was not commenting on reports of the attack, an official from Netanyahu's office said. The Pentagon also declined to comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Iranian
- Kevin Liffey
- Mohsen
ALSO READ
Thousands attend weekly protest against Israel's Netanyahu
Bahrain foreign minister heads to Israel to meet Netanyahu, Pompeo
Pompeo visits West Bank settlement, in parting gift to Israel's Netanyahu
Trump ally Netanyahu calls Biden president-elect
Netanyahu has 'warm' talk with Biden, 10 days after Democrat declares victory