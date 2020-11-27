With 43,082 new cases India's COVID-19 tally crosses 93-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 93-lakh mark on Friday with 43,082 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The overall cases in the country reached 93,09,788, including 4,55,555 active cases and 87,18,517 recoveries. With 492 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,35,715.

Friday was the 20th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000 mark was November 7. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of cases on Friday with an addition of 6,185 new COVID-19 patients. The total positive cases in the state reached 18,08,550, with 16,72,627 recoveries, 87,969 active cases, and 46,898 deaths.

The national capital reported 5,482 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in Delhi to 5,56,744. Till today, the capital has reported 5,09,654 recoveries, with 38,181 active cases, and 8,909 deaths. Kerala recorded 3,966 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With this, the total active cases in the state reached 63,885. A total of 5,21,522 people have recovered in Kerala from the viral infection, while 2,171 have lost their lives to it.

A total of 3,093 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,60,040. As many as 2,29,602 have also recovered from the coronavirus in the state, while 2,255 have lost their lives to it. The state has 28,183 active cases. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,645 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 2,01,597. The state has reported 1,83,696 recoveries and 3,224 deaths. The active cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 14,677.

Karnataka reported 1,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Friday. With this, the total cases in the state have reached 8,81,086, including 8,43,950 recoveries, 11,738 deaths, and 25,379 active cases. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health said that the active COVID-19 caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 on Friday, which is 4.89 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"About 70 per cent (69.59 per cent) of the total active cases contributed by eight states/UT -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh," said the ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples on Thursday. (ANI)