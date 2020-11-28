Left Menu
El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala stage mass raids on gangs

Most of those arrested face charges ranging from extortion and kidnapping to murder The US Department of Justice noted that authorities in El Salvador and Honduras arrested three dozen suspected immigrant traffickers. Those arrested in Honduras immigrant smuggling ring include a police commissioner, a deputy inspector and three other law enforcement agents.(AP) RUPRUP

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:12 IST
The Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have rounded up hundreds of suspected street gang members as part of a US-backed effort known as “Operation Regional Shield.” The attorney general's office in El Salvador has taken the lead, reporting that it obtained arrest warrants for 1,152 suspects, of whom 572 had been arrested by Friday

The weeklong effort particularly targeted members of the Barrio 18 and MS-13 gangs, which operate in all three countries. Most of those arrested face charges ranging from extortion and kidnapping to murder

