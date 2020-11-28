41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in India, tally crosses 93.51 lakh

Left Menu
With 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in India rose to 4,54,940 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 11:10 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in India rose to 4,54,940 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. There are now a total of 93,51,110 total positive cases in the country, including 87,59,969 recoveries.

There were 485 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 1,36,200. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, with 11,57,605 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested reached 13,82,20,354.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state in the country with 6,185 new COVID-19 cases, 4,089 recoveries, and 85 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 18,08,550, including 87,969 active cases and 46,898 deaths. The situation improved slightly in Delhi, which reported 5,482 new Covid-19 cases and 5,937 recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,56,744, including 38,181 active cases and 5,09,654 recoveries and 8,909 deaths.

Kerala reported about 3,966 new Covid-19 cases and 4,544 recoveries, tasking the total active cases to 63,885. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-city trip to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra), the Prime Minister's Office said. "As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi's visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO said. (ANI)

