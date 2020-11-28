Left Menu
Illegal coal trade: CBI raids 40 places in 3 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:02 IST
Illegal coal trade: CBI raids 40 places in 3 states
The CBI on Saturday started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers, officials said

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

