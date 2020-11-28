Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

The meeting will be attended by observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles, the Sri Lankan military said Thursday. Doval, who arrived in Colombo on Friday for the dialogue, on Friday met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and held a cordial and detailed discussion on deepening bilateral partnership with the key island nation in the Indian Ocean.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:42 IST
Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Doval_Ajit12)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue here among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and the Maldives.

The meeting is taking place after six years - the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014. "The trilateral meeting among India, Sri Lanka and Maldives on maritime and security cooperation gets underway," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister and Leader of the House-Parliament, Dinesh Gunawardena, was the chief guest at the event, it said. The meeting will be attended by observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles, the Sri Lankan military said Thursday.

Doval, who arrived in Colombo on Friday for the dialogue, on Friday met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and held a cordial and detailed discussion on deepening bilateral partnership with the key island nation in the Indian Ocean. Doval also met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major Gen (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne on Friday and they agreed on several steps to further strengthen the "valuable" cooperation between the two countries which also contributes to peace and security in the region.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Major Gen(Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Defence Secretary of SriLanka & discussed matters pertaining to the growing defence and security partnership between the two countries," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet. The high-level trilateral meeting is designed to initiate collective action on maritime security including maritime domain awareness, legal regimes, train in search and rescue, maritime pollution response, information sharing, curbing piracy drugs arms and contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said the NSA-level trilateral meeting had served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. "The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a statement.

The meeting is taking place amidst China's attempts to spread its influence in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew, prohibitory orders imposed in Leh amid COVID-19 spike

The administration in Leh has imposed night curfew and banned the assembly of more than four people amid a fresh COVID-19 spike, an official said on Saturday. Ladakh recorded one more COVID-related death and 44 new cases, taking the death t...

Indonesia police hunt suspected militants after four killed

Indonesian police were searching on Saturday for suspected militants accused of killing four people said by rights groups to be Christians, beheading one and burning down their homes.Ten militants linked to a terrorist group beheaded one vi...

Taissa Farmiga says she married Hadley Klein in August

Actor Taissa Farmiga and screenwriter-director Hadley Klein have tied the knot. Farmiga, who is the sister of Hollywood actor Vera Farmiga, took to Instagram and revealed that she got married to Klein on August 8 this year.Married my best f...

J&K: Over 22 pc polling till 11 am in 1st phase of DDC elections

Over 22 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am in the first ever District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with Samba district recording the highest voting percentage at 36.40 and Pulwama the lowest at 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020