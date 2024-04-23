Simeon Brown opens first network of hydrogen refuelling stations in Wiri

Energy Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed an important milestone in New Zealand’s hydrogen future, with the opening of the country’s first network of hydrogen refuelling stations in Wiri.

“I want to congratulate the team at Hiringa Energy and its partners K one W one (K1W1), Mitsui & Co New Zealand Limited, and Green Impact Partners for reaching this important milestone,” Mr Brown says.

“Hydrogen can play an important role in decarbonising a number of industries and sectors, such as fertiliser and methanol production, and potentially steel production.

“Hydrogen could also have great potential for decarbonising heavy road transport. Road transport carries over 90% of our domestic goods by weight and is a crucial sector for our economy and exports.

“Our Government plans to double the supply of renewable energy which will play an important role in supporting the development of the hydrogen sector.

“As a country with one of the most highly renewable electricity systems in the world already, and significant potential to generate new renewable electricity, we have a clear opportunity for green hydrogen production,” Mr Brown says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)