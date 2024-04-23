Left Menu

Simeon Brown opens first network of hydrogen refuelling stations in Wiri

“I want to congratulate the team at Hiringa Energy and its partners K one W one (K1W1), Mitsui & Co New Zealand Limited, and Green Impact Partners for reaching this important milestone,” Mr Brown says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:35 IST
Simeon Brown opens first network of hydrogen refuelling stations in Wiri
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Energy Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed an important milestone in New Zealand’s hydrogen future, with the opening of the country’s first network of hydrogen refuelling stations in Wiri.

“I want to congratulate the team at Hiringa Energy and its partners K one W one (K1W1), Mitsui & Co New Zealand Limited, and Green Impact Partners for reaching this important milestone,” Mr Brown says.

“Hydrogen can play an important role in decarbonising a number of industries and sectors, such as fertiliser and methanol production, and potentially steel production.

“Hydrogen could also have great potential for decarbonising heavy road transport. Road transport carries over 90% of our domestic goods by weight and is a crucial sector for our economy and exports.

“Our Government plans to double the supply of renewable energy which will play an important role in supporting the development of the hydrogen sector.

“As a country with one of the most highly renewable electricity systems in the world already, and significant potential to generate new renewable electricity, we have a clear opportunity for green hydrogen production,” Mr Brown says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024