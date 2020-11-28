Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:38 IST
Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunman ambushed him in his car.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supergirl Season 6 updates: Possible streaming in Aug-Oct 2021, what more we know

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17, 2020, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. Fans are disappointed after knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will mark end to it. Hence, they are expecting the fina...

Karnataka CM's political secy hospitalised after 'suicide'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is stable and cheerful, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Satur...

J-K Administrative Council approves policy to improve telecom, internet connectivity in UT

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the JK Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy JKCCIP to improve telecom and internet connectivity to fulfil objectives...

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020