GST officers arrest one for Rs 129 cr tax evasion through illegal manufacture, supply of cigarettes

"The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana has arrested one Satyender Sharma, resident of Haryana, on charges of manufacturing and supplying illegally manufactured cigarettes without the requisite tax paying documents and without payment of applicable GST and cess," the ministry said in a late night statement on Friday. The total tax evasion of more than Rs 129 crore is pegged to have been committed by the accused, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:38 IST
Investigation conducted across Delhi and Haryana revealed that Sharma manufactured and supplied cigarettes under his registered brands 'Nidhi Black' 'Gold queen' and 'E-10.

The total tax evasion of more than Rs 129 crore is pegged to have been committed by the accused, it added. Investigation conducted across Delhi and Haryana revealed that Sharma manufactured and supplied cigarettes under his registered brands 'Nidhi Black' 'Gold queen' and 'E-10.

"Apart from these, the investigation also revealed that Sharma was illegally manufacturing cigarettes under the brand names of 'Paris', Pine' 'Black Djarum'' Esse Lights' which are international trademarks owned by other companies. All these cigarettes were being cleared clandestinely without payment of applicable GST/ cess," the ministry said. Sharma transported these illegally manufactured cigarettes to New Delhi for further supply across India, it added.

"Based on documentary evidence and statements recorded of all persons during investigation, it was ascertained that Satyender Sharma is the key person in running this racket of manufacturing cigarettes without payment of applicable GST as well as illegally manufacturing cigarettes under international brand names," the ministry added. Sharma was arrested by DGGI officers on November 27.

