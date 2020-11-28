Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

The discussions of the trilateral meeting were formalised through signing of the minutes by Doval, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major Gen (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne and Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, the High Commission of India in Colombo said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:40 IST
Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and the Maldives.

The meeting is taking place after six years - the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014. The discussions of the trilateral meeting were formalised through signing of the minutes by Doval, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major Gen (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne and Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, the High Commission of India in Colombo said. It also tweeted pictures of the three participants.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena addressed the meeting as the chief guest. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage also attended the event, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry tweeted without providing details of the meeting. The meeting took place amidst China's attempts to enhance its influence in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean.

China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. The meeting will be attended by observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles, the Sri Lankan military said Thursday.

Doval, who arrived in Colombo on Friday for the dialogue, on Friday met Didi and held a cordial and detailed discussion on deepening bilateral partnership with the key island nation in the Indian Ocean. Doval also met Gunaratne on Friday and they agreed on several steps to further strengthen the "valuable" cooperation between the two countries which also contributes to peace and security in the region.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Major Gen(Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Defence Secretary of SriLanka & discussed matters pertaining to the growing defence and security partnership between the two countries," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet. The high-level trilateral meeting is designed to initiate collective action on maritime security including maritime domain awareness, legal regimes, train in search and rescue, maritime pollution response, information sharing, curbing piracy drugs arms and contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said the NSA-level trilateral meeting had served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. "The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a statement.

This is Doval's second official visit to Sri Lanka this year. In January, he visited the island nation and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order, says ruling based on inaccurate assessment of facts

NDTV on Saturday said markets regulator Sebis order against its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy is based on an inaccurate assessment of facts and that the company will immediately appeal against it. Sebi has barred Prannoy Roy and Radh...

PM reaches Pune to review vaccine work at Serum Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Pune on Saturday on the last leg of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development in India. After landing at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad, Modi proceeded to the Serum Insti...

Drug peddler held with Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department CBCID on Saturday arrested a drug peddler after he was allegedly found to be in possession of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbais Shiv...

CBI raids 45 locations in 4 states in illegal mining and theft of coal case

The CBI on Saturday carried out a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering a case against alleged coal pilferer Anup Manjhi who was suspected to be acting in collusion with two general managers and three sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020