Drug peddler held with Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) on Saturday arrested a drug peddler after he was allegedly found to be in possession of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area.

"The peddler was arrested and 2,053 Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth more than Rs 4 lakhs were recovered from him, in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai, Maharashtra," Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, CBCID, Mumbai said in an official statement.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.