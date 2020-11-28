Left Menu
Drug peddler held with Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) on Saturday arrested a drug peddler after he was allegedly found to be in possession of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:54 IST
The drug peddler was held by Anti Narcotic Cell on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The peddler was arrested and 2,053 Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth more than Rs 4 lakhs were recovered from him, in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai, Maharashtra," Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, CBCID, Mumbai said in an official statement.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

