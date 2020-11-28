Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:03 IST
COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday asked all the state and union territories to file affidavits to show the status and how the guidelines are being implemented.

"The affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union of India. In the affidavit, it has been stated that the decision has been taken on November 11, 2020, and guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services with operational guidance note for the continuation of services in the context of COVID-19 which has been brought on the record," the bench said in its order. The bench also took into note the submission of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, that for small children up to six years, neither food nor any education is provided.

"Let the Government of India file a detailed affidavit with regard to implementation of the guidelines dated November 11, 2020. The states may also file an additional affidavit regarding the measures taken with regard to guidelines dated November 11, 2020, issued by the Government of India," it said in the order. The apex court, which was hearing a plea filed by Maharashtra-based Dipika Jagatram Sahani seeking direction relating to forthwith re-open all Anganwadi centres in the country which were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asked the Centre and States to file affidavits in that regard too within two weeks.

The plea, which had claimed that functioning of all Anganwadi centres in the country came to a "sudden halt" and poor pregnant and lactating women and children were "left in the lurch", was posted for further hearing in the week commencing from December 14. The bench has also sought a direction to the Centre, states and UTs to provide hot cooked meals, take-home rations in consonance with the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013 as well as The Supplementary Nutrition (under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme) Rules, 2020.

On being asked by the court whether the Anganwadi workers have gone to homes of beneficiaries and provided meals, counsel appearing for the Centre said that regarding reopening of Anganwadi Ministry of women and child development to take a call after discussion with concerned states so that Anganwadi can be resumed outside containment centre. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the Central government has ensured so that door to door delivery services can go on, such centres can operate coming with health and sanitation protocols.

Gonsalves contended that a wrong picture has been shown. "From March 2020 to date, Anganwadi system is closed. Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children are all suffering. Undernutrition is one of the main causes of morbidity during COVID-19," he added. Gonsalves said that a starvation kind of situation is prevailing in the country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...

India, Lanka and Maldives agree to bolster maritime security cooperation

Top security officials of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to further strengthen cooperation and ensure peace in the region for common benefit as they took stock of the current maritime security environment in the region...

Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

Cold-shouldered by the BJP in the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that it belonged to the saffron party which was free to take a decision about whom to field. The seat had fallen vaca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020