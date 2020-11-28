Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singhu, Tikri borders still closed, take alternative routes, say traffic police

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders were still closed due to the farmer protests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:18 IST
Singhu, Tikri borders still closed, take alternative routes, say traffic police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders were still closed due to the farmer protests. "The Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternative routes. Traffic is being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid the outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, National Highway 44 and Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The following borders are open to Haryana: Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. Earlier on Friday, heavy presence of security personnel was seen at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) in the wake of the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana. Meanwhile, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday for a protest against the new farm laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"; Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for healing artIts an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that c...

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic

Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the citys biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amuseme...

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020