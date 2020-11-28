Left Menu
164 cadets pass out of INA, Ezhimala

Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the academy helped accomplish the challenging goal of training about 800 cadets during COVID-19 and successful culmination of the Autumn Term 2020 at INA, the release added.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:14 IST
Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, 164 cadets, comprising midshipmen of the Indian Navy,passed out on Saturday at the end of their "Course Completion Ceremony" at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur district, The cadets included two from Sri Lanka. General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the Passing out Parade and awarded medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets, a defence release said.

Midshipman Ankush Dwivedi bagged the 'Presidents Gold Medal' for the Indian Naval Academy B Tech course The 'Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended) was awarded to cadet Cedric Cyril. General Manoj Mukund Naravane congratulated the cadets for their impeccable turn out, smart drill and movements on parade and re-emphasised the core values of duty, honour and courage, the release said.

These officers will proceed to various naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields. Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the academy helped accomplish the challenging goal of training about 800 cadets during COVID-19 and successful culmination of the Autumn Term 2020 at INA, the release added.

