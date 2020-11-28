Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - RIA

Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:58 IST
Russia scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to intercept a U.S. RC-135 reconnaissance plane flying over neutral waters in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the U.S. reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia's border. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.