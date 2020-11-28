Left Menu
Development News Edition

AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government, saying the activist-lawyer later expressed regret.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:40 IST
AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI
On October 21, Bhushan had said the CJI availed the special helicopter during his visit to Kanha national park while "an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP (Madhya Pradesh) is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case". Image Credit: Wikipedia

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde being provided special helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government, saying the activist-lawyer later expressed regret. On October 21, Bhushan had said the CJI availed the special helicopter during his visit to Kanha national park while "an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP (Madhya Pradesh) is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case".

However, Bhushan on November 4 had regretted the error in his earlier tweet and tweeted: "Elections were held yesterday to seats of defecting Cong MLAs in MP who were made ministers in the Shivraj Govt. Survival of Shivraj govt will depend on their re-election, not on the decision of the case in CJIs court challenging their ministership. I regret this error in my tweet below." The consent of the topmost law officer was sought by one advocate Sunil Singh to initiate contempt proceedings against Bhushan for his October 21 tweet saying that the activist-lawyer connected "the personal life of CJI" with a pending case before him. Though Venugopal termed Bhushan's earlier tweet about the CJI as "wholly unwarranted, improper, devoid of legal basis and prima facie contumacious", he declined the consent considering the regret expressed in his later tweet. "I am of the opinion that the imputations contained in three tweets to the effect that the Chief Justice of India committed an act of impropriety in accepting facilities of the state of Madhya Pradesh during his visit to Kanha National Park while a case pertaining to the disqualification of certain members of the legislative assembly of MP was pending before he was wholly unwarranted, improper, devoid of legal basis and prima facie contumacious for following reasons," Venugopal said in his response to the lawyer.

He said firstly the CJI is one of the highest constitutional functionaries in the country and is entitled to receive protocol as befits the stature of his office and the state guests are entitled to be extended appropriate security. The top law officer said he was initially of the mind to grant the consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt. "However, I must bring to your attention subsequent developments … he has expressed regret for the error made in his earlier tweet on October 21. He has stated publicly that it was incorrect to state that the fate of the government of Madhya Pradesh depended on the case pending before the CJI… "In these circumstances, I do not think that it would be in the public interest to give consent for proceedings on the basis of the original tweet in view of the subsequent tweet expressing regret. I accordingly decline consent," Venugopal said, The Attorney General said the region CJI visited has been a Maoist affected region and that is why he was given the helicopter facility.

It is significant to note that on November 4, a bench headed by the CJI disposed of a plea that had raised the issue of pendency of disqualification proceedings against some Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP and were appointed as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. The top court, on August 31, had imposed a token fine of one rupee against Bhushan as punishment in the contempt case against him.

Bhushan was earlier convicted for two tweets against the judiciary.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM meets Union ministers over mining issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi and discussed the issue of resumption of iron ore mining in the coastal state. Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmen...

Trader shot dead in car in UP's Mathura, family allege police fired at him

A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and ...

India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases; PM reviews development, manufacturing of vaccine in 3 cities

As the country reported 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to personally review the development and manufacturing ...

No laxity in crime control will be tolerated: Nitish tells officials

Crime must be kept in check across Bihar and no laxity on this count shall be tolerated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told officials during a meeting to review law and order in the state on Saturday. Kumar, who returned as the chief minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020