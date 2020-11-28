Israeli minister says 'has no clue' who killed Iranian nuclear scientist

Israeli minister says 'has no clue' who killed Iranian nuclear scientistReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:03 IST
Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday he had "no clue" who was behind the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran.
"I have no clue who did it. It's not that my lips are sealed because I'm being responsible, I really have no clue," Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told N12's Meet the Press.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Iranian
- Benjamin Netanyahu