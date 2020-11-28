Raj guv assents bill providing for mandatary face mask n public places

Raj guv assents bill providing for mandatary face mask n public placesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:42 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday gave his assent to the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a Raj Bhawan statement said
The state legislative assembly had passed the amendment bill on November 2, inserting a new clause in its section 4
The new clause provides for prohibiting the movement of any person in a public place without properly wearing a face mask covering his nose and mouth.
