Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmers are protesting due to state politics: Anil Vij over ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' protests

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that Punjab farmers were protesting against the farm laws due to internal state politics and hoped that the issues will be resolved after dialogue between the Centre and Farmer Unions.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:23 IST
Punjab farmers are protesting due to state politics: Anil Vij over ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' protests
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that Punjab farmers were protesting against the farm laws due to internal state politics and hoped that the issues will be resolved after dialogue between the Centre and Farmer Unions. "The farm laws have been accepted by farmers across the country except those in Punjab. It is due to internal politics and engineered agendas, the farmers are protesting there. The Centre has invited the agitated farmers for a dialogue. I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon," Vij told the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, reaching out to protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand". He urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them earlier than December 3.

"To farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border and Punjab border, I would like to tell them that the central government is ready to discuss all their issues over a meeting called upon by the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands," Shah told ANI. Responding to Shah's appeal to the farmers' union to shift to the designated protest site, farmers said the government's promise of an early meeting 'on a condition' is not good.

"Amit Shah Ji has called for an early meeting on a 'condition', it's not good. He should have offered talks with an open heart without any condition. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab President, at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). The farmers have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar concludes visit to Seychelles; stresses on enhancing bilateral ties in post-COVID era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on Indias resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era as he held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership during his two-day visit to t...

At least three people killed by flooding in Sardinia

At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets w...

Number of new coronavirus cases in France steadies

France reported 12,580 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, nearly unchanged from Fridays 12,459, health ministry data showed.The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday. The number of people wh...

UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel

Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020