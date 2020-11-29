Australia post 389/4 in 2nd ODI against India
Top batsman Steve Smith struck his second successive hundred of the series for the home side. Australia lead the three-match rubber 1-0 after clinching a 66-run triumph in the opener. Brief Scores: Australia: 389/4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, Aaron Finch 60, Marnus Labuschagne 70, Glenn Maxwelll 63 not out, Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73).PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:05 IST
