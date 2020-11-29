Kerala Minister comes down on Vigilance searches at KSFE

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday criticised the searches conducted by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in nearly 40 offices of the state-owned Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), saying the action would only help private financial institutions and political opponents. Union Minister V Muraleedharan sought the removal of state Finance Minister from his post, for condemning the VACB raids at KSFE over alleged financial irregularities.

Isaac said he was not against the raids, but the manner in which it was carried out, on Saturday. "I have no objection to the raids. But it should be done in a proper manner. Conducting a vigilance probe, submitting a report to the government and taking action if necessary are normal procedures," he told reporters in Alappuzha.

Some people have used it as an opportunity to spin a controversy out of it, he alleged. The minister further said the government will conduct an investigation to ascertain whether the officials had any role in it or was it just a coincidence.

Noting that the KSFE gives the most affordable gold loan in an easier manner for the public, he said it's quite natural that many are unhappy with it and want to create an issue. Isaac also sought to know how the media got information about the raid.

The raids, which come days ahead of the local body polls in the state, presented an opportunity to tarnish the institution's image in the eyes of the people. This will only help private financial institutions and political opponents. The government will take appropriate decisions after getting the report from the agency, he said.

Responding to Muraleedharan's statement on the bar scam that probe agencies will investigate if someone seeks a probe, Isaac said, "Seems like he decides everything. I thought he was the minister of state for external affairs. He acts like he is in-charge of everything related to Kerala. Some people are forgetting their place".

Various central probe agencies-- ED, National Investigation Agency and the customs are probing the sensational gold smuggling case. Addressing the media on Sunday, Muraleedharan said, "If the Finance Minister doesn't trust the Vigilance department headed by the Chief Minister, then the CM should remove Isaac from his post.

The criticism of VACB by the state minister shows that there is no collective responsibility of the ministry." The Union Minister further said it was the Vigilance that confirmed that there was corruption in the Life Mission project and the KSFE. "It's the same vigilance which registered a case against the former Principal secretary of the chief minister and raided the KSFE.

Now they cannot say that the central agencies have political bias," Muraleedharan said. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the vigilance action will be discussed in the party, while CPI(M) leader Ananthalavattam Anandan said such VACB searches will harm KSFE's credibility.

As the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala demanded a comprehensive inquiry into KSFE's dealings, KPCC president, Mullapally Ramachandran said the media reports on the raids need to be probed. The raid was held simultaneously and it is surprising that the CM, holding the vigilance portfolio, was not aware, he told reporters.