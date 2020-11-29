Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Minister comes down on Vigilance searches at KSFE

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday criticised the searches conducted by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in nearly 40 offices of the state-owned Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), saying the action would only help private financial institutions and political opponents.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:29 IST
Kerala Minister comes down on Vigilance searches at KSFE

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday criticised the searches conducted by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in nearly 40 offices of the state-owned Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), saying the action would only help private financial institutions and political opponents. Union Minister V Muraleedharan sought the removal of state Finance Minister from his post, for condemning the VACB raids at KSFE over alleged financial irregularities.

Isaac said he was not against the raids, but the manner in which it was carried out, on Saturday. "I have no objection to the raids. But it should be done in a proper manner. Conducting a vigilance probe, submitting a report to the government and taking action if necessary are normal procedures," he told reporters in Alappuzha.

Some people have used it as an opportunity to spin a controversy out of it, he alleged. The minister further said the government will conduct an investigation to ascertain whether the officials had any role in it or was it just a coincidence.

Noting that the KSFE gives the most affordable gold loan in an easier manner for the public, he said it's quite natural that many are unhappy with it and want to create an issue. Isaac also sought to know how the media got information about the raid.

The raids, which come days ahead of the local body polls in the state, presented an opportunity to tarnish the institution's image in the eyes of the people. This will only help private financial institutions and political opponents. The government will take appropriate decisions after getting the report from the agency, he said.

Responding to Muraleedharan's statement on the bar scam that probe agencies will investigate if someone seeks a probe, Isaac said, "Seems like he decides everything. I thought he was the minister of state for external affairs. He acts like he is in-charge of everything related to Kerala. Some people are forgetting their place".

Various central probe agencies-- ED, National Investigation Agency and the customs are probing the sensational gold smuggling case. Addressing the media on Sunday, Muraleedharan said, "If the Finance Minister doesn't trust the Vigilance department headed by the Chief Minister, then the CM should remove Isaac from his post.

The criticism of VACB by the state minister shows that there is no collective responsibility of the ministry." The Union Minister further said it was the Vigilance that confirmed that there was corruption in the Life Mission project and the KSFE. "It's the same vigilance which registered a case against the former Principal secretary of the chief minister and raided the KSFE.

Now they cannot say that the central agencies have political bias," Muraleedharan said. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the vigilance action will be discussed in the party, while CPI(M) leader Ananthalavattam Anandan said such VACB searches will harm KSFE's credibility.

As the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala demanded a comprehensive inquiry into KSFE's dealings, KPCC president, Mullapally Ramachandran said the media reports on the raids need to be probed. The raid was held simultaneously and it is surprising that the CM, holding the vigilance portfolio, was not aware, he told reporters.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fa...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020