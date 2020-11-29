Citing COVID-19, Kartik Purnima festivities cancelled in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar district authorities have banned gatherings on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival, which was slated to be held at Shukartal, in view of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday

According to a police officer, security has been tightened to prevent arrival of pilgrims for bathing in the religious site. The area has been sealed off for devotees

Every year, more than one lakh pilgrims participate in the festival in the Ganga river.