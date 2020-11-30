Ex-village head shot dead in UP

A 42-year-old former village head was allegedly shot dead in the Rani Ki Sarai area here, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against 14 people, including five unidentified persons, in this connection, they said, adding four persons including two women have been detained by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Yadav, the former head of Alipur village. Superintendent of Police (city) Pankaj Pandey said Yadav was at the house of a man along with his uncle when he was shot dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding a probe is underway..