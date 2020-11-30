UP: Journalist burnt to death in Balrampur

A local journalist Rakesh Singh Nirbhik and his friend were burnt to death here on Sunday after his house caught fire.

The journalist's wife and children were at a relative's house at the time of the incident. Police said, "Four teams of police are questioning the suspects and working on evidence collected from the spot."

The district administration gave the deceased journalist's wife a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs as a financial aid. She was assured of a job by Balrampur sugar mill management. (ANI)

Also Read: Mexico reaches 1 million virus cases, nears 100,000 deaths