Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan

An eight-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well after being allegedly raped and strangled to death by unidentified men in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death, the SHO said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:04 IST
Eight-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An eight-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well after being allegedly raped and strangled to death by unidentified men in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. Her body was recovered on Saturday night, SHO of Choti Sadri police station Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The accused abducted the minor from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death, the SHO said. They later threw the girl's body into a dry well, which is 300 meters away from her home, he added.

Singh said a probe into the matter is underway and nearly half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkeys seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turk...

With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

Mike Ashleys Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds 66.70 million of emergency funding to Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.Frasers said it was awaiting a s...

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020