China says hopes U.S. won't erect barriers to cooperation after blacklist report
China said on Monday that it hoped the United States will not erect barriers and obstacles to cooperation, in response to reports Washington is poised to add Chinese firms SMIC and CNOOC to a defense blacklist.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:21 IST
China said on Monday that it hoped the United States will not erect barriers and obstacles to cooperation, in response to reports Washington is poised to add Chinese firms SMIC and CNOOC to a defense blacklist. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a news briefing.
The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. investors and escalating tensions with Beijing weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. (Reporting By Cate Cadell, Writing By Liangping Gao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Hua Chunying
- Gao
- Trump
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms
Court dismisses bail plea of Chinese woman in espionage case
Soccer-Chinese football chief calls for further cuts to safeguard future
Senior Chinese official says authorities working on more Hong Kong reforms, including judiciary
Pole and Chinese citizen indicted in Warsaw for spying