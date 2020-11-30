Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran’s nuclear weapons quest, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets. Iran began Fakhrizadeh's burial in a cemetery in northern Tehran on Monday, state TV reported, as the defence minister promised that the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:26 IST
Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

Iran's English-language Press TV said on Monday that the weapon used in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last week was made in Israel. "The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry," an unnamed source told Press TV.

Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM on Monday that he did not know who was responsible. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran’s nuclear weapons quest, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets.

Iran began Fakhrizadeh's burial in a cemetery in northern Tehran on Monday, state TV reported, as the defence minister promised that the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing. Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed Iran's longtime enemy, Israel, for Fakhrizadeh's killing, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

However, Iran’s rulers are aware of daunting military and political difficulties in attacking Israel. Such an attack would also complicate any effort by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive detente with Tehran after he takes office on Jan. 20. Tensions have increased between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

In retaliation, Tehran gradually breached the deal’s curbs on its nuclear programme. Biden has said he will return the United States to the deal if Iran resumes compliance. Tehran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venkaiah Naidu receives two action taken reports from Parliamentary panel

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and ...

SA likely to end AIDS as public health threat by 2030: President

While South Africa has made significant inroads in reducing HIV related deaths and new infections, the country is far from reaching the 2016 goal of a 75 reduction in infections by 2020.The concession was made on Monday by President Cyril R...

Chhattisgarh: Cop found hanging at home in Bijapur

A police official has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, an official said on Monday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sannu Madvi, who was in his late 40s and posted at Kutru police station in the district, wa...

Belarus police detained 313 people at mass protests on Sunday - ministry

Police in Belarus detained 313 people on Sunday during protests in which thousands marched through Minsk calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.Belarus has been in a political crisis s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020