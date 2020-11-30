Delhi HC transfers to another bench CBI's appeal against acquittal in 2G case

A different bench of the Delhi High Court will hear on December 1 an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of all accused including former telecom minister A Raja in the 2G spectrum scam case. A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna will now hear the matter on December 1, as the case was transferred to him since Justice Brijesh Sethi, who was hearing the appeal so far, is set to retire on November 30.

Last week, Justice Sethi has rejected several petitions of acquitted accused against sanctions granted by the Central government for CBI to file an appeal against their acquittal. The High Court had also rejected the plea of individuals stating that CBI had filed the appeal against their acquittal without placing on record the mandatory approval by the Central government. Justice Sethi released the appeals against 2G verdict from his board as he is set to retire on November 30. The appeals will now be listed before another Judge on December 1, he had said.

The court has also said the 2018 amendments in the Prevention of Corruption Act would not apply to crimes committed prior to the amendment. The High Court had in October commenced a day-to-day hearing on CBI's 'leave to appeal' against a trial court order, which acquitted all the accused in the 2G case. Leave to appeal is formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

In December 2017, a special CBI Court had acquitted DMK politicians A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 15 others, implicated in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. (ANI)